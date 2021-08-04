2021 Arkansas Sales Tax holiday weekend starting August 7

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Beginning at 12:01 A.M. on Saturday, August 7, 2021, and ending at 11:59 P.M. on Sunday, August 8, 2021, the state of Arkansas will hold its sales tax holiday weekend.

Arkansans will have the opportunity to purchase certain electronic devices, school supplies, school art supplies, school instructional materials, and clothing– free of state and local sales or use tax.

Multiple items are on the tax-free list this year, including diapers, cosmetics (including acne cleansers, body wash and deodorant), as well as shoes and school supplies.

You can find a full list of items on this year’s Arkansas Sales Tax Holiday exempt list here.