WEST FORK, Ark. (KWNA/KFTA) — A Fayetteville man is dead after a car crash in West Fork early Saturday morning on Interstate 49, according to a crash report.

Jayson Tinsley, 22, was driving south on Interstate 49 near mile marker 52 around 2 a.m. in a 2006 BMW.

Tinsley’s vehicle left the roadway to the right and struck a tree, according to the report.

After it hit the tree, the vehicle struck a rock bluff and overturned. It landed on the passenger side and caught fire. Tinsley died on the scene.

No further information was given.