23-year-old shot and killed in Noel, suspect arrested in Benton County

NOEL, Mo. (KNWA/KFTA) — A 23-year-old man has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder in connection to the death of a man at an apartment complex in Noel, Missouri, according to a release from the McDonald County Sheriff’s Office on Monday.

On November 22 at approximately 10:05 a.m., the Noel Marshal’s Office and McDonald County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the Noel Heights Apartments for a possible shots fired call and disturbance.

Responding officers were directed to a second-floor apartment, where they located a deceased man — later identified as 23-year-old Jonathan Arellanos — lying in the unit with what appeared to be gunshot wounds.

After conducting interviews, investigators learned the suspect had fled the apartment complex, issuing a BOLO (be on the lookout) for him and the vehicle he was driving.

Several hours later, Shun’tavion L. Thomas, 23, of Noel, was located in Benton County, Arkansas and taken into custody without incident.

Thomas is charged with Class A Felony Murder in the 2nd Degree and Armed Criminal Action. He is currently awaiting extradition to McDonald County from Benton County.