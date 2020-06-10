250-pound cannon stolen from Pea Ridge Subway

PEA RIDGE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Pea Ridge police are investigating after a 250-pound cannon stolen from a Subway Sandwich shop within the last 3 days.

Lt. Mike Lisenbee with Pea Ridge police said a manager at the Subway located at 281 Townsend Way filed a report Tuesday that the cannon was missing.

Police said the cannon is not historic and is a lawn ornament located in the front of the business.

Investigators on the case are following leads to a possible suspect who may have taken the cannon’s barrel. The cannon’s chariot was not taken.

A manager at the Subway said this is the second time its been stolen. The first time it was soon returned.

Anyone with information about who may have taken the cannon or information about its whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Pea Ridge Police Department — (479) 451-8220.