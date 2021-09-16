2nd arrest made in connection to death of Kevin Gonzalez

DECATUR, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A second arrest has been made in connection with the death of a man whose remains were found near Decatur in March 2020.

Wilson Figueroa-Matos, 39, was arrested by deputies with the Benton County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) on Wednesday, September 15.

Figueroa-Matos is being held on charges of capital murder, abuse of a corpse, tampering with physical evidence, terroristic threatening, and interference with emergency communications, in connection with the death of 25-year-old Kevin Gonzalez, according to a press release from BCSO on Thursday.

Gonzalez was last seen on April 12, 2019, according to court documents.

Luis Guillermo Rodriguez-Martinez (Courtesy: Benton County Sheriff’s Office)

In March 2020, skeletal remains were discovered by a homeowner near Decatur. They were later identified by the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory as belonging to Gonzalez.

Figueroa-Matos’ arrest follows the arrest of a Springdale man, Luis Guillermo Rodriguez-Martinez, 26, who was arrested on Friday, September 10.

Rodriguez-Martinez is facing felony charges of hindering apprehension or prosecution, abuse of a corpse, and tampering with physical evidence.

Details regarding Gonzalez’ death remain unclear, but court documents, which are heavily redacted, suggest he was shot in an apartment in Decatur.