2nd suspect denied bond in Pea Ridge officer’s death

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The second suspect accused in the death of Pea Ridge Officer Kevin Apple has been denied bond.

Judge Brad Karren ruled in the Benton County District 2 Circuit Court that Shawna Cash, 22, of Pine Bluff, will be held without bond on a capital murder charge.

A court date is set for July 26 for prior misdemeanors that Cash was involved in.

An arraignment hearing is set for August 2.

Elija Andazola Sr. 18, of Bella Vista, was also denied bond on Monday on a capital murder charge in Apple’s death.