3 arrested for stealing catalytic converters in Prairie Grove

PRAIRIE GROVE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Police responded to a suspicious activity call Thursday where they found three suspects cutting catalytic converters off of cars.

Officers identified the suspects as John Adams, Alexander Lafavers, and Eric Goodman.

All three are held in Washington County Jail on theft of property and 1st degree criminal mischief charges.

Goodman is also facing charges for possession of drugs with intent to distribute. Police have not said if those charges were brought at the same time as the theft incident.

The three are due in court Monday, August 23.

