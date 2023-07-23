MAIDSON COUNTY, Ark. (KWNA/KFTA) — Three people are dead and three others injured after a multi-car crash on Highway 412 in Madison County at around 9:20 p.m. Saturday night.

Chasitie Vandroof, 36, was driving west on Highway 412 in a 2021 Honda and tried to pass a Chevy, according to the crash report.

Vandroof’s Honda was struck by a Toyota going east as she crossed the center line causing the Chevy to leave the road where it struck an embankment.

The Honda and Toyota left the roadway, rolling numerous times.

Vandroof, a minor in the Honda, and Jacob Doss, 38, a passenger in the Toyota, did not survive the crash.

The driver of the Toyota and both people in the Chevy were injured and taken to a Fayetteville hospital.