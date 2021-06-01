3 Doors Down to play Walmart AMP in Rogers this fall

Northwest Arkansas News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FORT WORTH, TX – APRIL 09: Brad Arnold of 3 Doors Down performs prior to the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Samsung Mobile 500 at Texas Motor Speedway on April 9, 2011 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images)

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — 3 Doors Down is bringing its The Better Life 20th Anniversary Tour with Seether to the Walmart AMP in Rogers on Friday, September 24.

To mark the 20th anniversary of its debut album, which included the hit song “Kryptonite,” the group will perform The Better Life for the very first time from front-to-back, along with other hits.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, June 4, at 10 a.m.

You can purchase tickets by calling (479) 443-5600, visiting www.amptickets.com, or in-person at the Walmart AMP box Office.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers