3 men arrested in connection to murder of Springdale man

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Benton County Sheriff’s Office arrested three people in connection with a murder in Rogers.

Jesse Stanford and Damon George of Rogers, and Stetson Shelton of Springdale, are facing charges ranging from capital murder to tampering with evidence and possession of a firearm.

23-year old Ru-Jauree Harris of Springdale was found shot to death in his truck in Rogers back on August 11.

Stanford, 21, was arrested Saturday in connection with capital murder, aggravated robbery, tampering with physical evidence.

Shelton, 24, was arrested in connection with aggravated robbery, hindering apprehension or prosecution, possession of firearms by certain persons and tampering with physical evidence.

George, 24, was arrested in connection with hindering apprehension or prosecution and tampering with physical evidence.

Stanford is being held without bond. The arraignments for all three are set for October 4.

Rogers police found Harris’ body but the sheriff’s office handled the investigation as police suspected Harris was killed somewhere else and moved to Rogers.