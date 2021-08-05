3-mile extension added to Razorback Greenway in Bella Vista

BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Blowing Springs Greenway, a three-mile paved trail connecting Metfield Park in Bella Vista to the current northern terminus of the Razorback Regional Greenway at Blowing Springs Park, is now open.

The trail connects Metfield south to Fayetteville, a total of 46 miles one way, according to a news release from the city.

The Northwest Arkansas trails connect more households than on other parts of the greenway, including schools, parks, and other recreational opportunities.

“This paved trail is the first of its kind in Bella Vista, joining our nearly 100 miles of existing soft-surface trails and adding to our abundance of recreational opportunities,” said Mayor Peter Christie. “I am thrilled with the addition of this greenway in our city, allowing residents of all ages and abilities to set out and enjoy some time outdoors.”

The Walton Family Foundation funded the project with a $3 million grant. The design and construction of the 10-foot-wide concrete trail were administered by the NWA Trailblazers and the city. The Bella Vista Property Owners Association via a license agreement with the city to allow public use where the trail crosses its common property.

The trail has been planned since 2005, according to NWA Trailblazers Director Erin Rushing.

The greenway is open to the public and suitable for bikes, pedestrians, families with strollers, dogs on leashes, and more.

There are two parking locations

Blowing Springs trailhead, 700 Blowing Springs Rd.

Or Metfield Park, 1 Hilltop Drive