3 Northwest Arkansas businesses warned after failing COVID-19 compliance checks

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Topgolf Northwest Arkansas received a verbal warning from Alcoholic Beverage Control after the venue failed a COVID-19 compliance check over the weekend, according to Scott Hardin, spokesperson for the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration.

Hardin said the warning was issued “as the result of several patrons failing to wear masks.”

Of the 24 compliance checks in the Rogers/Lowell area over the weekend, Topgolf was the only venue to fail.

ABC agents also conducted 19 inspections in Fayetteville on Saturday with two businesses receiving verbal warnings for failing compliance checks — You Know Uno and The Green Room were issued warnings for “crowded bar areas in which social distancing was not taking place.”

The remaining 17 locations were reportedly in full compliance.

According to Hardin, follow-up visits will take place at each affected business to “ensure the issues are resolved.”

You can download the full report on restaurant/bar COVID-19 checks below: