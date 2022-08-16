SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — After two years and $30 million a new water treatment facility opened in Siloam Springs.

Equipment was updated and the pipeline was extended. Public Works Director Steve Gorszczyk said the upgrade was much needed as the past equipment put in was from the 1950s.

“I know the staff has got to be even more happy than I am that we now have a plant is now reliable, still puts out quality water, but is far easier to operate than in the past” Gorszczyk said.

The new water treatment facility was paid for by a sales tax enacted on businesses.