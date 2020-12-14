32-year-old man found shot, killed inside vehicle in Fayetteville

Northwest Arkansas News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A man was found shot and killed inside a vehicle on Deane Street in Fayetteville on Sunday, according to Sergeant Tony Murphy with the Fayetteville Police Department.

According to Murphy, at approximately 12:43 a.m., officers responded to 2319 W. Deane Street for a shooting. Upon arrival, police found a 32-year-old man unresponsive in a vehicle.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, and, according to police, the initial investigation revealed that he had sustained “multiple gunshot wounds.”

No further information is available at this time, Murphy said.

This is a developing story. Stay with KNWA/FOX24 for further updates.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers