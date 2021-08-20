36th annual Frisco Fest brings locals together in Rogers

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The 36th annual Frisco Festival is underway in Rogers this weekend.

It’s organized by Downtown Rogers Incorporated.

KNWA/Fox 24’s own Chief Meteorologist Dan Skoff emceed the event Friday night.

Locals say the two-day event has something for everyone to enjoy.

“I love Frisco Fest. I was born in Rogers, so I mean, this is the highlight of my summer every year,” said Lydia Largent, from Rogers.

“It brings everybody together, get’s people out of their houses and having fun. I love it,” Nico Wilson from Springdale said.

There’s live music, food trucks, crafts and more.

The festivities continue through 10:00 p.m. Saturday.