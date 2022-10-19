WEST SILOAM SPRINGS, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — Rock band 38 Special is heading back out on the road and making a stop at the Cherokee Casino & Hotel in West Siloam Springs this November.

According to a press release, the band will perform on the Qualla Ballroom stage on Nov. 17 at 8 p.m.

Tickets for the show are $35 and are on sale now.

With sales in excess of 20 million units, 38 Special has stood the test of time and has been a household name since 1976 with its arena-rock pop smashes like “Hold On Loosely,” “Rockin’ Into the Night,” “Caught Up in You,” “Fantasy Girl,” “If I’d Been the One,” “Back Where You Belong,” “Chain Lightin’,” “Second Chance” and more.

The band is comprised of guitarist/vocalist Don Barnes, bassist Barry Dunaway, drummer Gary Moffatt, keyboardist/vocalist Bobby Capps and, most recently, legendary virtuoso guitarist and vocalist Jerry Riggs.

For more information on 38 Special, including tour dates, visit 38Special.com.