4 Northwest Arkansas restaurants named in Yelp’s Top 100 Places to Eat in 2021

JOHNSON, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Four Northwest Arkansas restaurants have been named among Yelp’s Top 100 Places to Eat in 2021, according to a blog post from the review site on Thursday.

Wright’s Barbecue in Johnson tops the list locally, coming in at No. 18 in the country.

Havana Tropical Grill in Rogers placed 52nd on the list, Sushi House in Bentonville ranked 81st, and Khana Indian Grill in Fayetteville snatched the 89th spot.

The review site said it asked its users which spots they couldn’t wait to return to in 2021, and Yelp’s data science team analyzed the submissions to determine the top restaurants by ratings, number of reviews, and volume of submissions, “with geographic representation based on equal share of submissions of top-rated restaurants nationally.”

To view the full list, click here.

