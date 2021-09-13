4 weeks of kids only bike racing comes to NW Arkansas this fall

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Pedal Kids Race Series by Buddy Pegs will feature four bicycle races specifically for children ages 2-11 over the course of four weeks in Bentonville.

Organizers say short, spectator friendly, loop courses will be built on a mix of pavement, dirt and grass and include quirky obstacles for kids to ride over, around, and through with the help of an adult.

The race series will kick off on October 9 at the Buddy Pegs headquarters on the border of Bentonville and Bella Vista.

Following races will take place on October 30, November 13, and December 11.

Registration is $15 per race or $45 for all four.

Parents can register their cyclists for races starting Monday, November 13.

For more information or to register, visit Buddy Pegs’ website.