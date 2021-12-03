5 Seconds of Summer adds 10 shows, including Walmart AMP, to summer tour

ROGERS, Ark. (KWNA/KFTA) — 5 Seconds of Summer announced 10 new dates to their upcoming summer tour, including a performance at the AMP in Rogers, Ark., the AMP said in a press release, Friday, Dec. 3.

“5SOS” will be performing on June 28 at 7 p.m. Gates open at 5:30 with tickets going on sale today, Dec. 3, at 3 p.m.

Prices will range from $29.50-$59.50. If four lawn tickets are purchased at the same time, patrons will be able to qualify for a “Lawn 4-Pack” for $89 plus fees.

Tickets can be purchased in-person at the Walton Arts Center or AMP box offices, online at www.amptickets.com, or by calling 479-443-5600.

Lawn chair rentals can be added to your order for an additional $10. All add-ons will be delivered via mail only.

Patrons will receive tickets 30 days prior to the show date via the delivery method selected at checkout.