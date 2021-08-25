57,000 masks donated to University of Arkansas for students, faculty, and staff

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas received a donation of 57,000 masks from Cintas for use by students, faculty and staff during the fall semester.

According to a release from the university on Wednesday, the gift-in-kind donation is valued at more than $140,000.

The masks have already been distributed to academic and administrative units on campus.

“These masks will contribute significantly to our strategy for a successful face-to-face fall,” said Melissa Harwood-Rom, dean of students and interim vice chancellor for student affairs. “Our ability to provide masks in the classroom will enhance the safety for students, faculty and staff.”

Mary Alice Serafini, the university’s executive director of the Pat Walker Health Center and associate vice chancellor for student affairs, said the donation was timely with the rise of the Delta variant locally.

“With the rapid transmission of the Delta variant of COVID-19, the ability to provide masks to our community to mitigate transmission through evidence-based practices, such as masking, is greatly appreciated and very timely,” she said. “The safety of our students, faculty and staff is a high priority. And with this large donation, the U of A will be able to ensure there will be added protection in the classroom and across campus.”