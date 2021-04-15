6 convicted and sentenced for distributing and trafficking meth in Arkansas

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Six people were arrested and charged for a total of over 75 years in federal prison after a drug trafficking ring was discovered in Benton County.

According to court records, in early 2019, Homeland Security Investigations Fayetteville initiated an investigation which revealed that a methamphetamine distributor in Los Angeles, Zeache Rose, would supply methamphetamine to local sellers of methamphetamine Michael Smith, Craig Kelley and Joseph James, who would sell it in smaller amounts locally in Northwest Arkansas and Southwest Missouri.

Rose would utilize couriers DaJohn Alexander and Marcus Jones, who would transport the methamphetamine in luggage smuggled on to commercial aircraft or buses traveling from California to Arkansas.

In total, more than 13 kilograms of pure methamphetamine was seized as part of this operation.

The defendants are listed below with their charges and sentences: