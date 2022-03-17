BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A 65-year-old man was found dead in the rubble of an early-morning house fire in Bentonville Thursday.

According to authorities, calls came in at 6:24 a.m. as witnesses saw the duplex house in the 3500 block of SW Deerfield Blvd. on fire and called 911.

Crews arrived approximately five minutes later and it took them seven minutes to bring the flames under control.

Four different stations with six different units battled the blaze. According to crews, the man was the only person inside the house.

There was no damage to the other side of the duplex.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the Bentonville Fire Department.