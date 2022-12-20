SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Northwest Arkansas Food Bank received 65,000 pounds of chicken from Smart Chicken and Harps.

The donation comes right before Christmas. The food bank was thankful for the donation as they had a bigger need from the community than ever before.

“We’ve bought a lot of food this year, more than we have in the entire history of the Northwest Arkansas Food Bank,” said Jeff Thacker, Director of Development. ” We’ll get food to people however we need to, but this helps out so much.”

The NWA Food Bank helps residents across NWA. Donations help the food bank provide resources to people of all ages facing hunger in the community. In 2021, the food bank was able to distribute more than 14 million pounds of food, according to the website.