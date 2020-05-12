6th death due to COVID-19 reported in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A 69-year-old woman of Marshallese descent died Monday due to COVID-19, according to Washington County Coroner Roger Morris.

Morris is not releasing the name of the victim until next-of-kin is notified.

The 69-year-old is the sixth person to die due to the virus in Washington County. The fifth was an 86-year-old white woman with a pre-existing illness who died Friday in a local hospital, according to Morris.

Morris confirmed the woman was living at Fayetteville Brookstone Assisted Living Community before being transferred to a local hospital.

The fourth death was a 94 -year-old man and a WWII vet, who was taken to the hospital on April 28 where he died.

An 88-year-old woman died April 25, a 49-year-old man died April 21 and a 59-year-old woman April 22.