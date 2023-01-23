CENTERTON, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — An Elkins man was killed in a dump truck crash on Saturday, Jan. 21.

According to an Arkansas Department of Public Safety traffic report, Henry Jim Netzel, 70, was traveling west on Highway 72 at a high rate of speed when he lost control of the dump truck on the curves of the road and flipped, pinning him underneath.

The incident occurred at approximately 12:31 p.m. in Centerton near Versailles Boulevard. No other vehicles are said to be involved in the crash and conditions were clear, according to the report.

Deputy Colin Delaney of the Benton County Sheriff’s Office investigated the crash.