87-year-old Bella Vista man arrested in connection with child exploitation

BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — An 87-year-old Bella Vista man was arrested on Thursday, January 28, in connection with child exploitation, according to a release from city communications director Cassi Lapp on Friday.

John Douglais Marbes of Natalie Lane in Bella Vista has been charged in connection with distribution, possession or viewing of sexually explicit child material, a Class C felony.

According to the city’s release, on Thursday, January 28, Bella Vista Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division conducted a search warrant at Marbes’ residence.

The warrant was reportedly issued following a tip to Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) received from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).

Computer forensic investigators from the Bentonville Police Department assisted Bella Vista investigators during the search, and an initial investigation “led to the discovery of a large quantity of child exploitation material.”

The Bella Vista Police Department does not believe any children were harmed within the area of Marbes’ home.

He is currently being held in the Benton County Jail, where he is awaiting a bond hearing. Marbes’ court date is set for March 8, 2021.

Bella Vista detectives will continue to investigate the case, Lapp said.