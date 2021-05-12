9,000 employees sick as COVID overwhelms Arkansas workplaces

Northwest Arkansas News

by: MARY HENNIGAN, ABBY ZIMMARDI AND RACHELL SANCHEZ-SMITH/The Howard Center for Investigative Journalism

Posted: / Updated:

In this image from the Howard Center for Investigative Journalism at the University of Maryland’s Philip Merrill College of Journalism, a Tyson Berry Street Plant sign is seen in front of the Springdale, Arkansas, Tyson parking lot for hauling chicken products, April 20, 2021. The Berry Street location had more than 400 COVID-19 cases among the workers, the highest number of cases across Arkansas poultry plants. (Abby Zimmardi/University of Arkansas via AP)

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (AP) — A new analysis of COVID-19 cases at workplaces in Arkansas is highlighting Tyson Foods Inc. as a significant source of outbreaks over the past year.

The website Arkansascovid.com and the Howard Center for Investigative Journalism find Tyson accounted for one-third of reported COVID cases in Arkansas workplaces from May 2020 through April 2021.

State health records show some nine thousand Arkansas workers tested positive for COVID.

It’s unclear where workers got the virus, yet several say they weren’t told about sick coworkers.

Few Arkansas workers complained to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

Just eight of 106 COVID complaints to OSHA involved Arkansas poultry factories.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers