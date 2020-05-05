94-year-old WWII veteran dies of coronavirus at Fayetteville hospital, coroner confirms

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Washington County coroner on Tuesday confirmed the fourth death of a county resident due to the novel coronavirus.

A 94-year-old World War II veteran died Monday at the veterans hospital in Fayetteville, Coroner Roger Morris confirmed.

The man was a resident at an assisted living facility in Fayetteville. Morris said this is the same facility where the 88-year-old woman died April 25. Morris is not providing the name of the facility at this time.

He was taken to the hospital on April 28.

It’s the fourth confirmed death due to the novel coronavirus in Washington County. A 49-year-old man died April 21 followed by a 59-year-old woman April 22.

None of the identities have been released.