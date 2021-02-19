A random act of kindness — local hero shovels snow

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — This week, when outdoor temperatures dipped to single-digits, it didn’t keep one man from shoveling snow — for his neighbor.

A random act of kindness

It was three-degrees outside when 92-year-old Bella Vista resident Leroy Kostka began shoveling snow from Jen Sheridan’s driveway.

“Everyone should have a 92-year-old neighbor-hero who brings a snow shovel and shovels your driveway and front porch off,” said Sheridan. “And, entertains Border Collie Maggie, Leroy’s buddy, and they often play ball.”

Leroy, a World War II Air Force veteran, married the love of his life, while serving in Germany. After the war, Anni and Leroy returned to the states, and eventually retired in Bella Vista. “They’ve been here nearly 30 years,” said Jen. “The entire neighborhood loves them dearly, from 20-somethings to 80-year-old widows.”

Many have commented on Facebook, “I love this man.” “What a stud.” “We should do something for him, he would love that.”

The social media conversation gathered momentum. Jen’s post about Leroy’s kindness on Facebook has garnered more than 500 likes.

Now there is a local movement to create an event to celebrate this couple, according to many Facebook followers on a page called, “Positively Bella Vista.”

“These are comments from people who believe Leroy and Anni are a local treasure,” said Jen.

ABOUT POSTIVELY BELLA VISTA

This group supports all that is great about living in Bella Vista, Arkansas. This group is about the community supporting each other, volunteerism to help those in need, and creating awareness about all the beauty to be enjoyed in the community.

“Their legacy will be felt through the examples of kindness they have displayed in their daily lives. As people watch Leroy and Anni do things for other people, a younger generation witnesses and learn how to build community. Again, the random acts of kindness are what Leroy and Anni’s legacy is to our community.” Jen Sheridan

ARKANSAS STORMS

There were two winter storms to hit Arkansas this week — Uri and Viola.

IDrive Arkansas, I-40 near mile marker 202, Franklin County

Little Rock reported eight consecutive days of below-freezing temps, according to the National Weather Service..

Overall, the storms brought millions of Americans to endure the cold without electricity or heat. At least 49 deaths have been reported as of Friday, February 19.