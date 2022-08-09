ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Thank-a-Teacher Fair celebrated more than 1,000 teachers at Rogers Highschool on August 9 with lunch and door prizes from the community.

More than 100 prizes were donated from donors and sponsors across Northwest Arkansas. Local vendors joined the afternoon as well.

Communications Director for Rogers School District, Ashley Siwiec, said this is a great way to show teacher appreciation to the community.

“To let them know how important they are to each student to each family,” she said. “We’re glad to be able to do that.”

The fair is an opportunity for teachers to mingle together, meet with district educators and share tips for the upcoming school year.

Staff and faculty of public, charter, private schools and community colleges were celebrated. An estimated 1,200 teachers attended the event.