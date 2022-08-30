LOWELL, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — UPDATE: The accident has been cleared.

LOWELL, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — An accident is disrupting the morning commute Tuesday morning as traffic is backed up on Interstate 49 Northbound.

According to ARDOT, the two-vehicle accident occurred at Exit 81 just south of Rogers near Pleasant Grove Road in Lowell.

Currently, the middle and outside lanes are being affected.

Crews are currently working the scene and traffic is moving slowly. Stay with KNWA/FOX24 for the latest updates.