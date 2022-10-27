ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — UPDATE: The accident has been cleared.

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — An accident on Interstate 49 northbound is delaying the morning commute as multiple lanes of traffic are being impacted.

According to ARDOT, the two-vehicle accident occurred near mile marker 83.7 not far from the Pinnacle Hills exit.

iDrive Arkansas traffic cameras show emergency crews are on-scene working to clear the wreckage.

According to authorities, there are injuries in the wreck.

