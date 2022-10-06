SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fall harvest is underway and farmers are counting on your support as they bring in the crops.

Farmers like Dwain Parsons say it has been a tough growing season with a lot of inconsistent rain and high heat. Parsons helps run a multigenerational family farm in Springdale, known as Farmland Adventures.

Farmland Adventures is one of many farms you can bring your family to this fall and learn about local agriculture. Others in Northwest Arkansas include Reagan Family Farms, Appel Farms, and McGarrah Farms.

Parsons says your support is crucial to make sure farmers can profit off the crops they were able to produce this year.

“If you want to have family farms, instead of just mega farms that you feel like don’t care about people, you need to come out and support the little farmers because they’re trying to raise their families,” said Parsons.

Parsons says his family made the decision to open the farm to the public after realizing that only running cattle wasn’t paying the bills. Now, you can help keep it going by paying a visit yourself and putting a face behind your food.