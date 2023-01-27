WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — An Adair County deputy pleads guilty to aggravated assault in connection to a shooting in September 2022 that left one man in the intensive care unit, according to Washington County prosecutor Matt Durrett.
On Sept. 3, 2022, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a shooting in Lincoln and upon arrival, found Justin Hellyer injured.
Deputies later arrested Travis Adams, 33, on preliminary charges of one count of aggravated assault and first-degree battery. He was accused of using his service weapon while off duty.
Adams was placed on administrative leave following the incident.