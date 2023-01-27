WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — An Adair County deputy pleads guilty to aggravated assault in connection to a shooting in September 2022 that left one man in the intensive care unit, according to Washington County prosecutor Matt Durrett.

Courtesy: Benton County Sheriff’s Office

On Sept. 3, 2022, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a shooting in Lincoln and upon arrival, found Justin Hellyer injured.

Deputies later arrested Travis Adams, 33, on preliminary charges of one count of aggravated assault and first-degree battery. He was accused of using his service weapon while off duty.

Adams was placed on administrative leave following the incident.