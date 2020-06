FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Department of Health reports five active cases of COVID-19 associated with a Target in Fayetteville, according to an occupational cluster report released by the state on Friday.

The only Target store in Fayetteville is located at 3545 N Shiloh Dr.

The report lists one recovery associated with Target.

An employee at the store, reached by telephone, declined to respond to requests for comments on Friday but said the store was open as of 2:30 p.m.