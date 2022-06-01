BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Best Friends Animal Society announced Wednesday it will be offering $5 adoptions for cats in honor of “Adopt a Shelter Cat Month.”

The celebration takes place every June to highlight the immense need for cat adoptions, as well as to emphasize why adoption is the best option when it comes to finding your next feline friend, Best Friends said.

“By adopting a cat, you’re not only saving that particular cat, you also make space for the next cat coming into a shelter,” said Samantha Bell, cat content strategist and expert at Best Friends Animal Society. “Adoption is also very cost-effective, as cats are usually fixed, vaccinated, microchipped and ready to go home with you for one low fee.”

Best Friends also offers these tips for choosing the best cat for every lifestyle:

Busy? There are cats for that: Shelters and rescues often have two adult cats who have grown up together and would be so happy to get to go home together. It’s so heartwarming to see a pair of cats who are already friends get to stay together, and while you’re away, they’ll have each other for company and security.

Shelters and rescues often have two adult cats who have grown up together and would be so happy to get to go home together. It’s so heartwarming to see a pair of cats who are already friends get to stay together, and while you’re away, they’ll have each other for company and security. Extroverts need love, too: If you are home quite often, then you’ll have more time to play with an active cat who needs lots of wand toy play time. Some cats can even be trained to walk on a leash or go for stroller rides.

If you are home quite often, then you’ll have more time to play with an active cat who needs lots of wand toy play time. Some cats can even be trained to walk on a leash or go for stroller rides. Consider a solo artist: There are so many cats who are great with people but terrified of other cats. They don’t always make a great first impression on potential adopters, especially if they’re in a shelter surrounded by other cats, but once they’re in a home with you, they’ll flourish.

There are so many cats who are great with people but terrified of other cats. They don’t always make a great first impression on potential adopters, especially if they’re in a shelter surrounded by other cats, but once they’re in a home with you, they’ll flourish. Involve the whole family: It’s important to take everyone in the home, especially children, to meet all prospective cats so you can observe how they interact with them. Every child has their own unique energy, and every pet reacts differently to every child.

It’s important to take everyone in the home, especially children, to meet all prospective cats so you can observe how they interact with them. Every child has their own unique energy, and every pet reacts differently to every child. Keep an open mind: Don’t get hung up on color, sex or age. Not all cats’ personalities fit into stereotypes. Every cat has their own unique personality, so never discount a cat because they aren’t male or female or orange or fluffy. By doing so, you’ll have the best odds of finding a perfect match.

Don’t get hung up on color, sex or age. Not all cats’ personalities fit into stereotypes. Every cat has their own unique personality, so never discount a cat because they aren’t male or female or orange or fluffy. By doing so, you’ll have the best odds of finding a perfect match. Remember, kittens are adorable but be aware that they are more work than an adult cat. Kittens need to be fed more often and use the litter box much more often. Single kittens need lots of positive reinforcement training so that they don’t end up being bitey or scratchy adults. Best Friends encourages adopters to open their home to a pair of kittens, if possible. A pair of kittens learns that biting and scratching is something they should do to each other during playtime, and not to their humans.

Every year, nearly 347,000 dogs and cats are killed in America’s animal shelters. Even though more dogs are entering those shelters each year, nearly 70% of the animals being killed are cats. Sadly most of the cats being killed in shelters are community cats, which makes saving them a top priority for Best Friends as we work toward our goal of making every shelter and every community no-kill by 2025.

Adoptable cats are at the Best Friends Lifesaving Center at 210 Prairie Lane in Bentonville and on bestfriends.org/nwa.