Aircraft coasts into XNA after temporarily suffering dual engine failure

Piper Navajo (Image attached is not the aircraft, Courtesy of FlightAware.)

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — An aircraft landed safely at Northwest Arkansas National Airport (XNA) on Wednesday after temporarily suffering dual-engine failure.

According to spokesperson Alex English with XNA, the pilot was able to coast the plane, a Piper Navajo dual-engine aircraft, into XNA from the north after both engines went out.

English said the pilot was able to restart the engines just before landing at the airport.

The pilot was reportedly the only person on board, and they are unharmed.

The aircraft was taken to Regional Jet Center fixed base operators as protocol. It reportedly suffered no damage.

Traffic was diverted from XNA temporarily during the incident but has since resumed.

