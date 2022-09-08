BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fifth Pottery Studio in Bentonville announced it is holding a “Fifth Market,” the studio’s take on a Farmer’s Market, on Sept. 17 at Airship Coffee.

According to a press release, the market will see over 70 local makers, artists, florists, vintage collectors, and small businesses showcase their work and what they have to offer.

Pedal It Forward will reportedly be providing bike parking for market-goers as well as providing a collection of vintage bikes for sale at the market. Airship Coffee will also provide a “Leave The Keys” discount at the register for anyone who mentions they have walked or cycled to the venue.

Amazeum will also be present at the market to screen printing totes for market goers, so vendors say to arrive early to print a free tote in this year’s design.

The market will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.