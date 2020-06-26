Alcoholic Beverage Control to report businesses not following health directives

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Alcoholic Beverage Control officers will report to the Department of Health any restaurant or bar not following public health directives.
Gov. Hutchinson made the announcement today.
He said he still believes most businesses are doing a great job, but he said we need to make sure any outliers do not force businesses to close.
“This additional inspection and resource capability for reviewing compliance will be very helpful to us,” he said.
Gov. Hutchinson said the Department of Health will still handle any compliance issues.