Alcoholic Beverage Control to report businesses not following health directives

FILE – In this March 23, 2020 file photo, Gov. Asa Hutchinson, right, speaks in Little Rock Ark. Hutchinson says he’s not ready to further ease restrictions on businesses as the number of coronavirus cases in the state continue to spike. Hutchinson on Thursday, June 25, 2020, said Arkansas’ plans to further lift restrictions remains on pause after neighboring Texas halted its aggressive reopening of businesses. (Staton Breidenthal/The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP File)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Alcoholic Beverage Control officers will report to the Department of Health any restaurant or bar not following public health directives.

Gov. Hutchinson made the announcement today.

He said he still believes most businesses are doing a great job, but he said we need to make sure any outliers do not force businesses to close.

“This additional inspection and resource capability for reviewing compliance will be very helpful to us,” he said.

Gov. Hutchinson said the Department of Health will still handle any compliance issues.