Alice L. Walton Foundation and Cleveland Clinic announce initiative to enhance access to specialty care services in Northwest Arkansas

Northwest Arkansas News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Monday the Alice L. Walton Foundation and Cleveland Clinic announced a joint initiative to identify ways of providing access to Cleveland Clinic’s renowned specialty care services in Northwest Arkansas.

The organizations will assess specialty care needs in the region and develop recommendations for
healthcare solutions to best meet those needs.

“As Northwest Arkansas continues to grow, it’s imperative that we increase access to specialty
care in our region, so residents don’t have to travel elsewhere for care they could receive closer
to home,” said philanthropist Alice Walton. “I’ve long admired Cleveland Clinic’s innovative
approach to care that is aimed at elevating the well-being of the community with a system for
lifelong health.”

Representatives from both organizations say The Alice L. Walton Foundation and Cleveland Clinic hope that future specialty care initiatives they may develop in the region would collaborate with the Whole Health Institute to identify ways to increase patient experience and engagement, with the goal of
improving health outcomes.

Cleveland Clinic has grown into a global healthcare system with locations in Ohio, Florida, Nevada, Toronto, Abu Dhabi and London opening in early 2022.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Trending Stories

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers