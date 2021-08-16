Alice L. Walton Foundation and Cleveland Clinic announce initiative to enhance access to specialty care services in Northwest Arkansas

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Monday the Alice L. Walton Foundation and Cleveland Clinic announced a joint initiative to identify ways of providing access to Cleveland Clinic’s renowned specialty care services in Northwest Arkansas.

The organizations will assess specialty care needs in the region and develop recommendations for

healthcare solutions to best meet those needs.

“As Northwest Arkansas continues to grow, it’s imperative that we increase access to specialty

care in our region, so residents don’t have to travel elsewhere for care they could receive closer

to home,” said philanthropist Alice Walton. “I’ve long admired Cleveland Clinic’s innovative

approach to care that is aimed at elevating the well-being of the community with a system for

lifelong health.”

Representatives from both organizations say The Alice L. Walton Foundation and Cleveland Clinic hope that future specialty care initiatives they may develop in the region would collaborate with the Whole Health Institute to identify ways to increase patient experience and engagement, with the goal of

improving health outcomes.

Cleveland Clinic has grown into a global healthcare system with locations in Ohio, Florida, Nevada, Toronto, Abu Dhabi and London opening in early 2022.