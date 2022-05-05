BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Many roads that passengers normally take to get to Northwest Arkansas National Airport are closed Thursday morning due to large amounts of flooding.

Highway 264 which runs East and West from Cave Springs to Highfill is closed due to it being flooded.

XNA spokesperson Alex English advises passengers and drivers to take the north entrance of W. Highway 12 coming in from Bentonville and onto Regional Avenue as they approach the airport.

This will make traffic flow easier and avoids flooded areas. For the latest road condition updates, follow iDriveArkansas.com.

XNA will continue to post updates on it’s Facebook page regarding the airport.