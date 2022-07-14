WASHINGTON COUNTY (KNWA/KFTA) — Harps food stores will join Altrusa International of Washington County, Inc., in offering new backpacks, school supplies and books at two free upcoming back-to-school resource fairs.

The resource fair will be on Saturday, July 30, at Prairie Grove Elementary School from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the parking lot behind the school.

A second location has been added for the first time this year, which will be at Greenland School from 9-11 a.m. on the same day, July 30.

Both sites will be open as long as supplies last and are planned as drive-thru events.

Participants at both sites will be offered free backpacks filled with school supplies as well as bags of snacks and personal hygiene items. An age-appropriate book will also be given to each child in attendance.

Attendees at the Greenland site will receive a breakfast pastry in addition to the other items while those at Prairie Grove will receive a free sack lunch.

“It is a pleasure to bring this event to children and their parents every year to help prepare for a new school year with supplies,” Vinson said.

In the event’s first nine years, the group has given away over 1,000 backpacks loaded with school supplies and more than 500 snack packs, and 600 personal care packs as well as nearly 1,000 books to children from Prairie Grove, Lincoln, Farmington, Greenland, and West Fork.

For more information, contact event chairmen Corinne Smith at 479-263-0341, Jenn Vinson at 479-856-9500 or Becky Wood, at 479-841-4388.