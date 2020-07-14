Amazeum reopens to the public in Bentonville on Saturday

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Scott Family Amazeum in Bentonville plans to reopen to the public at noon on Saturday, July 18, with new safety measures in place, according to a release from the museum on Tuesday.

Face coverings will be required inside and outside for all Amazeum team members and guests ages 10 years and older.

Children between the ages of 2 and 9 are “strongly encouraged” to wear masks while at the museum.

There is no face covering requirement for children under two.

Capacity will be limited, and, before visiting, guests must purchase/reserve tickets for time slots in advance online at amazeum.org.

The Amazeum says procedures to promote physical distancing are in place throughout the museums. Guests and members will be asked to enter and exit through designated doors and to play six-feet apart while inside the museum.

The museum’s hours of operations have changed to “allow time throughout the day for additional cleaning and disinfecting of the museum and props used during play.”

The Amazeum will be open on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays from 9 to 11 a.m., 12 to 2 p.m., and 3 to 5 p.m.. Sunday hours are 12 to 2 pm and 3 to 5 p.m. The 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. time slots on Mondays and Saturdays will be reserved for Amazeum members