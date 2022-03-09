BENTONVILLE, Ark (KNWA/KFTA) — The Scott Family Amazeum will host a community health and COVID-19 vaccination event on Saturday, March 12.

The family-friendly event is in partnership with an alliance of community organizations working to improve health care and health literacy in Northwest Arkansas.

The first 100 people to register will receive free admission to the Amazeum and a free lunch provided by Brightwater.

CLINIC HOURS:

Saturday, March 12, 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Scott Family Amazeum, 1009 Museum Way, Bentonville

COVID-19 vaccines are free; insurance is not required and those attending the clinics will not need to provide identification or social security number to get vaccinated. Children ages 5-17 must have a parent or legal guardian with them to provide consent to the vaccination.

Razorback Transit will offer free transportation for attendees from Springdale. The bus will depart from the Jones Center located at 922 East Emma Avenue in Springdale promptly at 9 a.m. and return upon completion of the event.

The clinic will offer community health resources, food, and music for attendees. First, second and booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccine will also be available for ages 5 and up.

Registration is highly encouraged to ensure access to the event.

To register for the event in ENGLISH the link can be found here and for those who need to register in SPANISH, the link can be found here.

Currently, only the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is approved for children 5 to 11 years old. Pfizer-BioNTech boosters are now approved for anyone ages 16 and over.