Amazeum to host two vaccine clinics in January

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Scott Family Amazeum announced it is partnering with the Northwest Arkansas Council to provide COVID-19 vaccines to anyone ages five and older.

The free clinics will be held Jan. 26 from 4:30-7:30 p.m. and Jan. 29 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Vaccines are free and children ages 5-17 must have a parent or legal guardian with them to provide consent to the vaccination.

No admission is required to receive a vaccination at the museum, however, those who receive one are invited to stay and see what the museum has to offer.

The Amazeum asks if you have previously received a vaccine, bring your CDC card. The clinic will provide first, second and booster doses of Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech. Currently only the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is approved for children 5-11 years old. Pfizer-BioNTech boosters are approved for 12-17-year-olds.

Registration is encouraged but not required. To register or receive more information, click here.