NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — “The Amazing Shake” competition saw students from the Northwest Arkansas SOAR afterschool program finish on top during the final round at Crystal Bridges Museum of Art on Thursday.

“The Amazing Shake” is described as a high-energy, live competition modeled after the world-renowned Ron Clark Academy that “rallies leaders and role models in a school’s community together to teach students about professional skills for success.”

According to a release, students are introduced to the “nuances of professional human interaction” as they are taught various skills such as how to give a proper handshake, how to provide high-quality answers in interviews, and how to remain composed under pressure.

75 students undertook numerous tests and challenges as they interacted with community professionals from local businesses in “The Gauntlet,” a round of approximately 30 stations each featuring a different scenario.

Students then had 60 seconds to provide their best display of professional tact with the hope of earning respectable scores from the community judges.

Winners from the final round include Moises, memory, Faith, Axel, and Diego. All are students in the SOAR program in NWA.

Faith was named as a grand prize winner and will receive a $1,000 scholarship. The remaining four winners each receive $500 in scholarships.

For more than nine years, SOAR says its afterschool program has grown in its mission to serve hundreds of Springdale and Rogers school kids and their families year-round who need help the most.