BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The city of Bentonville shared images on Facebook Sunday of a Bentonville Fire Department ambulance that had been rear-ended as a result of wintry weather conditions.

City officials used the opportunity to emphasize the importance of safety during bad road conditions.

The Facebook post asked that people please stay home if possible as road conditions are hazardous throughout the City.

No word was released on whether or not anyone was hurt in the accident.