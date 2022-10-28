BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Just days after Breeze Airways announced a non-stop Phoenix-Northwest Arkansas flight route on select days, American Airlines followed suit.

Northwest Arkansas travelers will now have plenty of options to choose from when trying to get to the Grand Canyon State.

The new flights give travelers three airlines going nonstop to the Phoenix metro as Allegiant Air offers seasonal service to the Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport. Those twice-a-week flights restart on Nov. 17 while Breeze begins its service on Feb. 17.

The American Airlines flight from XNA to Phoenix Sky Harbor will take off daily starting Feb. 3.