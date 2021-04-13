American Heart Association encourages community to “get moving” with 2021 Northwest Arkansas Heart Walk

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The American Heart Association announced Tuesday it will be hosting the 2021 Heart Walk Saturday, April 17.

People of all ages and fitness levels are invited to participate to support the AHA’s mission of, “being a relentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives.”

Self-guided routes will be available at Wilson Park in Fayetteville and Compton Gardens in Bentonville between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday.

Corporate and community teams as well as individuals have been working to raise funds for American Heart Association initiatives like research and education.

American Heart Association officials said participants are instructed to follow all park rules and regulations at their participating locations.