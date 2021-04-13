American Heart Association encourages community to “get moving” with 2021 Northwest Arkansas Heart Walk

Northwest Arkansas News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The American Heart Association announced Tuesday it will be hosting the 2021 Heart Walk Saturday, April 17.

People of all ages and fitness levels are invited to participate to support the AHA’s mission of, “being a relentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives.”

Self-guided routes will be available at Wilson Park in Fayetteville and Compton Gardens in Bentonville between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday.

Corporate and community teams as well as individuals have been working to raise funds for American Heart Association initiatives like research and education.

American Heart Association officials said participants are instructed to follow all park rules and regulations at their participating locations.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers