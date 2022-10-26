WEST SILOAM SPRINGS, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — “American Idol” will soon be bringing its latest winner to the Cherokee Casino & Hotel in West Siloam Springs.

According to a release, 2022 winner Noah Thompson and leading country comrade HunterGirl will be making a stop in West Siloam Springs on Nov. 23 for a free performance to those 21 and older.

Thompson, a Kentucky-born construction worker, was named the next “American Idol” this past season. During his winning season, Thompson released his debut single “One Day Tonight,” a catchy romantic track that shot quickly to No. 1 on iTunes All Genres and Country charts. It continues to earn nearly 1 million streams each week.

According to the release, Thompson is preparing to release new music with 19 Recordings under an exclusive license to BBR Music Group. He’s writing songs and working with some of the most sought-after tunesmiths in Nashville and is working with notable producer Jimmy Robbins (Keith Urban, Kelsea Ballerini, Maren Morris, Mickey Guyton).

HunterGirl, from the neighboring state of Tennessee, has been performing since she was three years old and writing songs since age 9. She performed on this year’s season of “American Idol,” where she delivered standout performances that have been cited by “Taste of Country” as “impressive,” “shining,” “chill-worthy,” and “glowing.”

She’s shared the stage with country superstars Old Dominion, Florida Georgia Line, Kane Brown, Alan Jackson, Trace Adkins, Charlie Daniels, Sara Evans, and more. Her song “Red Bird” has made HunterGirl a rising country star to watch, the release said.

For more information about Noah Thompson and HunterGirl, visit www.noahthompsonmusic.com and www.huntergirlsmusic.com respectively.